Republicans denounce repression in Cuba and call for Joe Biden’s actions

Gage Skidmor/ Wikimmedia Commons Marco Rubio denounced repression in Cuba



Republican Congressmen of the U.S denounced this Tuesday, 16, the repression committed by the government of Cuba against the protest promoted by opponents, who were detained or faced with a strong security scheme when leaving their home to take to the streets. At a press conference in front of the Capitol, Cuban-born Republican senator Marco Rubio asked that Joe Biden’s administration make the Caribbean country “a diplomatic priority” in the face of repression of a movement of “intellectuals, young people and artists who want political freedom ” by the government of Miguel Díaz-Canel. After weeks of summons by opponents, Canel managed through security forces to almost completely suppress the protest promoted by dissidents with a strong police presence in the main cities of the country, arrests of opponents and blockades in the houses of activists and independent journalists. Police presence on the streets of central Havana was greater than usual, and plainclothes state security agents monitored parks and street corners.

Among other actions, Rubio and Republican congressman Maria Elvira Salazar, also of Cuban origin, demanded that the White House create a plan to facilitate the access of the Cuban population to the internet, especially in times of political tension, such as the current one. “We ask the White House to work with private technology companies to bring the internet to Cuba. There are no excuses because the technology is there,” said Salazar, who represents the Miami city district, a symbol of Cuban exile in the US. For the Republican congressman Mario Díaz-Balart, son of Cuban parents, Biden is “disappeared in combat” at this moment, which is why he asked the president to “be on the right side of history, on the side of the Cuban people”. Rubio, Salazar, and Díaz-Balart were joined at the press conference by nearly 20 other lawmakers, including Senator Rick Scott, who also represents the state of Florida, and members of the House of Representatives such as Carlos Gimenez of Florida and Pat Fallon of Texas .