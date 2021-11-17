Request for view postpones analysis of the text that revokes PEC da Bengala in the CCJ of the Chamber

A proposal approved in 2015 establishes the mandatory retirement of ministers of courts over 75 years of age; text by Congresswoman Bia Kicis (PSL-DF) reduces to 70 years

Playback/YouTube/TV Camera Request for collective view was granted by the president of CCJ, Bia Kicis (PSL-DF)



A request for a collective view postponed the analysis of the text that revokes the call Cane PEC. This Tuesday, 16, the Committee on Constitution and Justice (CCJ) gives Chamber of Deputies initiated the processing of the proposal, authored by the federal deputy Bia Kicis (PSL-DF), chairman of the board. Before the closing of the session, the members of the CCJ rejected, by 26 to 19 votes, a request to withdraw from the project’s agenda. The commission only deals with the admissibility of the project, and does not analyze the merits of the matter. “We have requests for a view from other deputies as well, deputy Chris Tonietto, deputy José Medeiros, deputy Fernanda [Melchionna], then the collective view is granted”, said Kicis.

The Bengal PEC was approved in 2015, when Eduardo Cunha (MDB-RJ) presided over the Chamber, and had the objective of preventing the then President of the Republic, Dilma Rousseff, from appointing more ministers to the Supreme Court (STF). The text raised from 70 to 75 years the age for compulsory retirement of members of the superior courts. Deputy Bia Kicis’ proposal aims to revert the limit to 70 years, which, in practice, would result in the retirement of two of the current STF ministers: Ricardo Lewandowski and Rosa Weber, who are now 73 years old.

Throughout the session, opposition deputies stated that Kicis’ proposal is “casuistic”, because, if approved, it would give President Jair Bolsonaro the possibility of nominating two more ministers to the STF. On Tuesday, 9th, the country’s representative said he had “10%” of him within the Court, in reference to the appointment of Minister Nunes Marques to the Supreme Court. For deputy Gervásio Maia (PSB-PB), at a time when the country is facing a serious economic crisis, with high fuel prices and the high number of unemployed, for example, the Legislative should not “waste time” with the project that aims to revoke the Bengal PEC. The Pocket Parliamentarian, in turn, says that the approval of the proposed amendment to the Constitution caused a “lack of oxygenation to legal careers”.