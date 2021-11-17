Researchers Discover How To Filter Coronavirus Particles From The Air

A study by researchers at Cambridge University and Addenbrooke Hospital in the UK suggests that air filters can remove almost all traces of the new coronavirus in the environment. The discovery could lead to improvements in the safety of wards in the fight against covid-19, in addition to opening the possibility of establishing standards for cleaner air and reducing the risk of internal transmission of the infection.

With the new wave of infections in the UK and the rest of Europe, the research result also offers alternatives to hospital management in air quality control. Air filtration with portable equipment and ultraviolet sterilization devices is being proposed as an effective method of preventing transmission of covid-19 from patients to healthcare professionals in wards, according to a study published in the journal Clinical Infection Diseases.

Vilas Navapurlar, a consultant in Intensive Care Medicine who led the study, said that reducing aerial transmission of the coronavirus is extremely important for the safety of patients and staff.” Effective PPE (Personal Protection Equipment) made a big difference, but anything we can do to further reduce the risk is important,” he said.

The doctor also explained that, due to the high number of patients admitted with covid-19, several hospitals had to use wards not designed for the treatment of respiratory infections. In search of safer facilities, teams at Addenbrooke Hospital and the University of Cambridge tested the effectiveness of portable air filtration devices in removing SARS-CoV-2 from the environment.

The team installed a high-efficiency filter and a device with thousands of fibers joined together to form a material that filters air particles. The machines were placed in fixed positions in the ward for seven days, filtering the entire volume of air in each room between 5 and 10 times an hour.

Scientists and engineers tested the collected samples using PCR assays. The team found that the devices not only reduced all traces of the SARS-CoV-2 virus when it was running, but also significantly lowered levels of bacteria, fungi and other bioaerosols.

Andrew Morris, MD, of the Cambridge University Department of Medicine, says the effectiveness of air filters in removing virus particles is a huge leap forward in efforts to fight the pandemic. “Although it was only a small study, it highlights its potential to improve ward safety, particularly in areas not designed to manage highly infectious diseases like covid-19,” he said.