Return of the normal flag on the electricity bill can triple the readjustment in 2022

Since the month of October, President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) has announced the return of the normal tariff flag for the electricity bill. However, the technical area of ​​the National Electric Energy Agency – Aneel has already indicated that there will be a need for tariff increase in 2022. This means that, next year, the value could triple in relation to the readjustment that could take place.

PSR, which is one of the largest consultants in the electricity sector, takes it for granted that at least 5% is already included in the readjustment for 2022. With the extinction of the Water Scarcity banner, the sector will have to promote a high readjustment in the bill’s tariff of electric light. The calculations include the rise of the dollar, but do not predict the expenses with fuel used to power thermoelectric plants, for example.

Due to the fact that the country is generating more expensive energy, these values ​​that are integrated into the tariff would be charged next year. In this context, they would be part of the calculation of the annual adjustment promoted by the distributors. The Water Shortage banner was adding R$ 14.20 for every 100 kilowatt-hours that were consumed, with the possible return in April of next year.

The country is facing a severe water crisis, assessed by technical data as the biggest in the last 91 years. From this situation in which hydroelectric plants were unable to maintain production and the country came to the brink of an energy collapse, the government started to use thermoelectric plants that consume much more expenses to be activated.

The production cost was shared with the Brazilian, who started to pay more for the electricity bill. In an official letter from Aneel’s Tariff Management superintendence, the assistant tariff management superintendent, Cláudio Elias Carvalho, informs that estimates point to a tariff impact in 2022 of around 21.04%. However, this adjustment value still goes through the sieve of the board of Aneel.