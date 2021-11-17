Ricardo Oliveira reveals that Sampaoli asked him to ‘fight’ at Galo and go to Santos

Striker Ricardo Oliveira revealed that coach Jorge Sampaoli wanted him to be hired in 2019, when he was at Santos. In an interview with “Santos Cast”, a podcast produced by Peixe, the center forward revealed that Sampaoli got in touch and asked Oliveira to “fight” at Atlético to get his transfer to Santos.

The player, however, did not and followed at Atlético. But when he arrived at the Minas Gerais club the following year, the coach would have kept it against Ricardo Oliveira, who was not used by Jorge Sampaoli and ended up leaving Atlético.

“The coach arrived at Atlético… I’m going to talk about me, he wanted me at Santos. He said, ‘fight there for you to come here.’ I said I couldn’t, I’m a professional. I can’t fight. he hired me, I can’t leave like that. I didn’t go to Santos (in 2019) because of that, because I didn’t want to fight. Then he went to Atlético. What happened? He didn’t even allow me to train with the cast. He can’t! professional word is something that has to be taken seriously”.

Jorge Sampaoli left Santos at the end of 2019 fighting with the Santos board and signed a contract with Atlético-MG. Shortly thereafter, goalkeeper Éverson and forward Eduardo Sasha exchanged Peixe for Rooster after calling Alvinegro Praiano in court. Today, Sampaoli commands France’s Olympique de Marseille.