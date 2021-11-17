Rio City Hall waives the use of masks in gyms

The city of Rio de Janeiro published in the Official Gazette this Wednesday (17) a measure that exempts the use of a face mask in gyms, swimming pools, training and fitness centers and skating rinks.

For release, it will be necessary that all users are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and that the establishment has this guarantee.

It means that people from 15 to 59 years old need to be vaccinated with the 2nd dose or single dose and people over 60 years old already immunized with the booster dose.

THE CNN, Fiocruz researcher Margareth Dalcomo assessed, last weekend, that Brazil has not yet reached the expected vaccination coverage and said that there is a possibility of a new wave of contamination.

“We have not yet achieved a fully adequate vaccination rate, we need to keep moving forward and not relax too soon,” he declared.

Last Friday (12), the city of Rio maintained the mandatory use of masks indoors and on public transport.

For the release to take place it was necessary that vaccination reached 75% of the general population, which happened on Saturday (13). However, the municipality postponed this flexibility.

In the capital, the release of masks against Covid-19 in open places remains; nightclubs, concert halls and dance floors are operating at 50% capacity and sports competitions in stadiums and gyms are open to 100% of the public.