Rio releases masks in gyms for vaccinated people | Rio de Janeiro

A decree of the City Hall of Rio de Janeiro, published this Wednesday morning (17) in the Official Gazette, determines that it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in gyms, swimming pools, training and fitness centers and skating rinks, as long as it is guaranteed that all people who have access to the site have the complete vaccination system.
The decree emphasizes that the mandatory vaccination is for people aged between 15 and 59 years, with a second dose or a single dose, in addition to the requirement of a booster dose for those over 60 years of age.
In a decree published last Friday (12), the City of Rio maintained the mandatory use of masks indoors and on public transport, but suspended all other rules against Covid in the city.
The decree determined that Cariocas continue to wear masks in any closed places and revoked restrictive measures stipulated in previous decrees and in joint resolutions between state and municipality.
The vaccine passport is still mandatory for some closed establishments.
Among these measures were:
- the occupancy limit in commercial establishments and stadiums;
- the distance from tables in restaurants;
- consumption standing in bars;
- the crowd on dance floors.
Masks released in open areas
On October 28, the State Health Department of Rio de Janeiro published a resolution that regulated the law that allowed for the release of masks in open places in the capital.
Thus, it is no longer mandatory to wear a mask in open areas in cities that meet two conditions: being at moderate, low or very low risk for Covid, according to the epidemiological map of the week; having completed vaccination in 75% of the target audience (individuals aged 12 and over) and/or 65% of the total population.
The municipality of Rio de Janeiro meets both conditions and has allowed the use of masks in open and uncrowded areas.