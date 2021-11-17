Robinson de Castro is re-elected president of Ceará; club awaits court opinion to confirm – Play

The president Robinson de Castro will follow in charge of Executive Board of Ceará Sporting Club. This Tuesday (16), the plate “Closed with the Voice”, composed by President Robinson de Castro and Vice Presidents Humberto Aragão and Carlos Moraes, was re-elected for another triennium (2022-2024).

The plate by Robinson de Castro and Humberto Aragão and Carlos Moraes got 215 votes to 10 and defeated the opposition plate “Prioritizing our love, football” headed by Paulo Roberto Vasconcelos and Geovanni Correia Pessoa and Francisco Rogerio Filho. It is worth pointing out that only non-defaulting members were entitled to vote.

The club, in turn, awaits the court opinion to declare the victory of the current president alvinegro. This Tuesday (16), before the start of the election, the judge Mirian Porto Mota Randal Pompeu, of the 27th Civil Court of the District of Fortaleza, suspended, on a preliminary basis, the election. The opposition ticket claims that Ceará’s current executive board could not run for president, given that it was re-elected in 2018.

Proposals

For the new mandate ahead of Ceará Sporting Club, Robinson de Castro prioritizes structural improvements in Carlos de Alencar Pinto (CAP) and in Cidade Vozão (implementation of synthetic grass). In addition, the representative alvinegro intends to place Grandpa in the Top-10 of the CBF Ranking.

In terms of management, Robinson and his executive board plan to continue consolidating the club as a major force in the national elite, in addition to maintaining good management practices, financial balance and the development of the club’s human capital.

Robinson de Castro’s trajectory

President of Ceará since 2015, Robinson de Castro was present in the greatest achievements of the club in the last decade. Under the management of “RC”, Alvinegro de Porangabuçu returned to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship (in 2017) and is heading for the 5th consecutive year (record in the history of the club and football in Ceará).

In addition, at the local and regional level, Ceará won the bi-championship of the Ceará State Championship and the undefeated bi-championship of the Copa do Nordeste (reaching three finals). Nationally and internationally, it ended the 2020 Serie A in 11th place, with 52 points, obtaining the club’s best campaign in the history of the national competition, securing a spot in the 2021 Copa Sudamericana, returning to play in an international competition after 10 years old.

The president also invested in the base categories, winning expressive titles such as the Brazilian Championship for Aspirants in 2020. This year, he won the vice-championship. It promoted improvements at its headquarters, in Porangabuçu, and at Cidade Vozão, in Itaitinga.