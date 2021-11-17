Rock band vocalist urinates on fan on stage during US concert

Sophia Urista, 36, lead singer of the rock band Brass Against, urinated in the mouth of a fan on stage during a recent show held in Daytona (Florida, USA). The act would be consented.

Police were alerted to the bizarre scene by a woman whose 16-year-old daughter was watching the show. She filed a complaint for obscene act and a police report was issued. On social networks, criticisms surfaced.

“I have to pee, but I can’t go to the bathroom(…) Prepare my man with the can on his head, because we’re going to bring him on stage and I’m going to pee in the son of a bitch’s mouth…”, said the rocker before the disturbing incident, reported the “Independent”.

That’s when a member of the audience took the stage, was ordered to lie down on the floor by the vocalist, and was given a jet of urine to a version of Rage Against the Machine’s “Wake Up”.

Sophia Urista prepares to urinate on a fan on the concert stage Photo: Reproduction

The police investigate. Fur “golden shower”, the singer may be sentenced to up to one year in prison and the payment of a fine of US$ 1,000 (BRL 5.5 thousand).

On Twitter, the Brass Against account apologized for the incident at the Welcome to Rockville festival:

“Sophia got carried away. This isn’t something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows.”