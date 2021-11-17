Rodolffo’s Nude falls into the hands of Gil do Vigor and the subject stirs WhatsApp by ex-BBBs

If it’s up to Gil do Vigor, the WhatsApp group of Big Brother Brasil 21 participants won’t be without topic this Tuesday (16). The economist was reviewing some photos he received as he left the global reality show and found a nude of Rodolffo Matthaus, his colleague in confinement. “Heavens, look at the dog they’re setting up with me at the BBB group here,” the countryman said, laughing, before publishing a screen recording showing the conversations in the messaging app.

“A nude by Rodolffo was leaked on the internet as soon as I left, the day I left someone told me. But I didn’t see it, so I’m here looking at the gallery of my cell phone I used in Brazil and I saw it, I found it” , said Gil, who is studying for a doctorate in the United States.

“Gil do Vigor, let me tell you something here, seriously. That ‘train’ over there can’t consider him because I wasn’t at my best, you know? And it wasn’t even the intention of that portrait there, I don’t even know why that leaked”, Rodolffo countered in another audio.

Gilberto continued the conversation saying that he was analyzing his friend’s nude and also made reference to two other participants in the reality show. “Arthur’s fault [Picoli]. from Caio [Afiune] no, because he’s married and doesn’t do those things, but Arthur’s I’ll find. I will!” he promised, eliciting laughter from the group’s members.

The capixaba soon appeared and answered Gilberto: “It’s all over for Conduru now”, citing the city where he lives, in Espírito Santo.

Gil do Vigor makes Rodolffo’s nude a topic among ex-BBBs

Kerline Cardoso was one of those who was most excited about the agenda raised by Gil do Vigor in the BBB21’s WhatsApp group. The blonde, first dropped from the issue, denied having seen Rodolffo’s nude, but said that some people she was with at the time saw it and approved of it. “How is it, friend, what did you think? Did you think it’s good? They’re talking here that it’s ok”, joked the Cearense, sending an audio while talking to friends. “It’s hot,” said a guy in the back of the recording.

The intimate photo of the backwoodsman was leaked while he was still confined to Globo’s reality show. Months later, the singer, who is paired with Israel, confirmed that the nude really was his.

Check out the conversation of ex-BBBs on WhatsApp: