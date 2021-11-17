Rodolfo Rodrigues: Brazilian team shows strength without Neymar – 11/16/2021

Already classified for the World Cup, the Brazilian team went to its most complicated game in these Qualifiers and kept its unbeaten record this Tuesday (16), by drawing with Argentina in San Juan. Even without Neymar, Tite’s team showed strength and was better than the hosts, with Messi.

With changes in relation to the team that guaranteed the classification in the match against Colombia, in the week, in Itaquera, Brazil kept its footprint, strength in defense and quality in midfield. On defense, Éder Militão replaced Thiago Silva and played a safe game. In the middle, defensive midfielder Fabinho played a game playing in Casemiro’s vacancy. According to SofaScore, there were 7 tackles and 9 duels won. Fred, once again, did well and almost scored a goal in a corner rebound, sending the ball into the crossbar.

In attack, Tite scaled the team with the changes that many expected. Vinícius Júnior started as a starter and playing on the left, in the role that had been performed by Lucas Paquetá, who in turn played for the injured Neymar. In charge of the attack, Matheus Cunha, who almost scored a great goal with a shot from the middle of the field, was the center forward in place of Gabriel Jesus.

Neymar’s absence took away, of course, much of the creative and finishing power, as the PSG player is Brazil’s top scorer in the Qualifiers with 7 goals and the leader in assists (8). But the way of acting and the behavior of the selection were important, showing that the team has strength without its 10 shirt.

The Brazilian team returned undefeated from Argentina and continues with its unbeaten record in the competition since the last edition, since 2015. There are already 30 games without defeat and now the selection can equal the record of 31 matches, between 1954 and 1993. There are 5 games left for the Brazil in these qualifiers and Tite can still reach that record.

You can also find me on twitter (@rodolfo1975) or on Instagram (football_em_numeros)