Rogério Ceni calls São Paulo a “silent team”; ex-player commentators explain why this trait is bad in football | São Paulo

After the defeat by rout to Flamengo, last Sunday, in the 32nd round of the Brasileirão, coach Rogério Ceni made a diagnosis about the psychological part of the São Paulo team: it’s a very silent squad on the field.

Tricolor’s emotional lack of control was evident in the last match, especially in the first half, when the team suffered a 2-0 defeat and Jonathan Calleri gave a cart with disproportionate force that led to their sending-off after nine minutes of play.

After that moment, São Paulo was unable to organize itself on the field, and the defeat by 4-0 was not greater because of the mistakes in finishing by Flamengo’s team in the second half.

The soul part of this cast is already something highlighted since the beginning of the season’s income drop. After Paulistão, the team shows difficulties on the field, especially when they leave behind the scoreboard.

– It’s a quieter team. Young people silent. Older people who don’t have the characteristic of being eloquent players. A quiet team. We are trying to develop this in the players, who speak before and during the game. The more sung the game is, the less energy you spend and the better placed you are. It’s a silent team – said Ceni, about the cast.

O ge, then, listened to Globo commentators who were also players and know about the importance of talking during matches and how this can affect them for better or for worse.

This Wednesday, at 8:30 pm, São Paulo will have to pick up the pieces of the defeat to Flamengo and emotionally get back on their feet to face Palmeiras, at Allianz Parque, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

With 38 points gained, the team is in 15th place, two points from the relegation zone.

– I think this lack of communication that Rogério refers to is a characteristic of this cast from São Paulo, it has a lot to do with the demand. It’s important that you cover your partner, that you guide the guy next to you in a cover or a boat to get out a little more. But mostly in the sense of alert. When things aren’t working, and this is the reality of São Paulo, it’s no use passively accepting. You have to charge. And this charge is internal.

– Often the press and the fans don’t know about it, but it has to exist in the locker room. There has to be this kind of talk between the players in order not to accept the position that São Paulo finds itself in at this moment in the championship. It’s not easy for you to play near or inside the relegation zone, it’s not easy to play with the crowd’s demands, with the press reviews and above all with your self-criticism knowing that you can yield more than you’re yielding.

– When the moment is bad, when the championship arrives in this final stretch that decides champion, Libertadores zone and the relegated to Serie B, the pressure is enormous. You lose confidence, play restlessly, if you miss the first pass it’s difficult for you to come back in the same game. That’s exactly what happened in the game against Flamengo. An error in a ball out, a goal with one minute of play and with 3 minutes was 2-0, with 10 minutes São Paulo had a player less. It’s time to say little, unless it’s internally, and work hard. But above all have emotional balance. Playing with one less is watching the game go away.

– Field communication is important for everything. When you have a team that communicates, plays that go wrong could have a different outcome if there was communication. An example is Flamengo’s first goal. Liziero dominates the ball, looks and no one shouts “thief”. Flamengo stole the ball and scored the goal.

– Even after the 2-0, at no time did they charge themselves for a better posture on the field to try to organize themselves defensively or organize technically. São Paulo only had a united team when they charged Michael. Other than that, it didn’t. The team that wants to be a winner has to communicate, speak. When I played for São Paulo, Rogério spoke, Lugano spoke, Luis Fabiano, who was more experienced, Junior…

– You have to have some. Today you have Miranda, who is a born leader, but Miranda is very introverted, it’s not like talking, expressing himself a lot. Here goes the characteristics of certain players.

– And in Brazilian football, when you have a young squad, like São Paulo, you need these more experienced guys to give it a hard time, to say that there is a lot of mess. Rogério doesn’t say this in a negative sense, but in a positive sense that he needs to have communication, he needs to have leaders. And today São Paulo is not like it was in my time.

– A team that doesn’t speak on the field is easily swallowed by the opponent that is more vibrant. You have to talk, scream to motivate. You have to applaud your partner, you have to give your partner a hard time. A silent team is swallowed up.

– The São Paulo players are clearly psychologically downcast. The situation is not easy, São Paulo has never been so at risk of falling to Serie B as it is now, and these players are being pressured, charged by the fans, by the direction itself. So the situation is not easy, and the psychological side is heavy. When it weighs, the player cannot perform what he knows.