Rogério Marinho should provide clarification in the Senate on ‘secret budget’

BRASÍLIA — The minister of Regional Development, Rogério Marinho, is going to provide clarifications at the Senate on the federal government’s ”secret budget”. Marinho will have to appear at the Commission on Transparency, Governance, Inspection and Control and Consumer Defense (CTFC) on December 7, at 2:30 pm.

Know more:Secret budget of R$ 1.4 million is used for work that favors the minister of Bolsonaro, says the newspaper

CTFC president, senator Reguffe (Podemos – DF) confirmed the information during the opening of the session on Tuesday. According to the parliamentarian, “‘a minister owes satisfaction to society and to Parliament”.

At the commission, the senators also approved a request for information to the ministers of Justice and Public Security, Anderson Torres, and Defense, Walter Braga Netto, regarding the issuance of licenses for the possession and carrying of weapons in Brazil.

Check out:Secret budget: understand why the rapporteur’s amendments are less transparent

Last week, the STF suspended the payment of the rapporteur’s amendments, also known as ”secret budget”. One of the main criticisms of these parliamentary amendments, which are used by the Bolsonaro administration, is that they lack publicity about the spending.