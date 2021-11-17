Rooster reaches 22 victories and sets his own record of triumphs in a single Brazilian

Atlético reached 22 victories in a Brazilian Championship. Never, in the era of running points, had the club won so many matches in a single edition.

Galo de Cuca, version 2021, beats Atlético 2015, by Levir Culpi, who had 21 victories and took the vice-championship that year, when the title went to Corinthians.

In 2012, when he was also runner-up, surpassed by Fluminense, Galo, who was also commanded by Cuca, won 20 victories. Last year, under the command of Jorge Sampaoli, Atlético also finished with 20 wins, however, with third place at the end of the competition.

As there are still six games to the end of the championship, Atlético should further expand their own record, but Flamengo will hardly reach the 2019 mark, when the red-black team won 28 victories.

To become, alongside the red-black team, the club with the most victories in the era of points scored in a single edition, Galo has to win every game until the end to achieve the feat of Jorge Jesus’ team. However, as the team still has the Copa do Brasil final ahead of them, it is possible that the focus will change when the Brazilian title is assured, if there are still a few rounds for the end of the championship.

