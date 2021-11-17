Russia Destroys Satellite with Missile, Puts Seven Astronauts at Space Station at Risk | International

The United States accused Russia of endangering the integrity of the International Space Station (ISS) with the “reckless” destruction of one of its own satellites on Monday as part of one of its military exercises, this time in space. The anti-satellite missile test caused a shower of more than 1,500 space debris that continue to orbit the Earth like a large cloud and that came dangerously close to the ISS. The seven astronauts occupying the station had to take refuge in two spacecraft from the cloud of garbage that threatens, according to the US State Department, “the interests of all nations”.

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday acknowledged the anti-missile test against one of its former satellites, guaranteed that it was carried out with “clear precision” and denied that it had endangered the International Space Station and its occupants. “We have successfully tested a promising system,” said Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, quoted by Interfax agency. “The fragments formed do not pose any threat to space activity,” added the minister, one of the closest men to Russian President Vladimir Putin. The target was a non-operational spacecraft that had been in orbit since 1982, according to Defense.

The incident comes at a time of tension between Russia and the West, which have the worst relations since the Cold War and which, in recent weeks, have reached a new level of tension with the mobilization, once again, of Russian troops near the border with Ukraine — which, according to US intelligence fears, is the prelude to an episode similar to the one that ended in 2014 with the illegal annexation of the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine.

After the wave of accusations, Russia defended its right to test anti-satellite missiles and ensured that both the United States, China and India also carry out these military tests. Moscow says it has had to strengthen its defense capabilities due to the creation of a US space force, which has a separate division from the armed forces. The Kremlin has long stirred up the idea of ​​a new Star Wars and insists it seeks a space weapons deployment control agreement with the United States, which has voided most of its important defense control agreements with Russia — under the allegation that the Russians did not comply.

Monday’s Russian maneuver created the biggest new field of space debris since 2007, when China launched a missile at one of its iconic weather satellites, releasing a cloud of about 2,300 space debris. The swarm created by the Russian missile on Monday increases the volume of debris already in space and heightens concerns about the risk of debris colliding with the ISS and satellites at enormous speed.

The Russian test triggered an emergency alert on the Space Station. Its occupants, alerted by a NASA control officer in Houston, had to take refuge for two hours in two space capsules, according to the US space agency. NASA astronauts Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron, along with Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency, entered the spacecraft. Crew Dragon; while Russian cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov, Pyotr Dubrov and NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei took refuge in the capsule Soyuz.

Despite tensions between Moscow and Washington, their space agencies, Roscosmos and NASA, which jointly manage the space station, remained on the sidelines. Until Monday’s military test came into play. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of being willing “to jeopardize the long-term sustainability of outer space” and to “risk the exploration and use” of space by other countries.

The American warned that he will work together with his allies to respond to the Russian test, which he defined as an “irresponsible act”. “We urge all responsible space nations to join us in efforts to develop standards of responsible behavior and to refrain from destructive, dangerous and irresponsible tests like those carried out by Russia,” the secretary of state said in a statement.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby criticized that Russia failed to notify US authorities of the missile test that would have been carried out — and so Washington will ask for a review of the rules on space activities to confirm what it can be “used responsibly” by all countries in the cosmos.

