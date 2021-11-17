Russia starts production of several Checkmate prototypes – Cavok Brasil

Manufacturer Sukhoi started production of several prototypes of the Checkmate fighter jet in the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur in the Russian Far East.

The information was given by Yury Slyusar, managing director of the Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), on Sunday, adding that Russia will begin mass production of its new fifth-generation Checkmate fighter jet in 2026.

“The first flight of the Checkmate fifth-generation fighter is planned for 2023, series production – in 2026,” Slyusar said at the Dubai Airshow in the UAE. “The Komsomolsk-on-Amur factory started building several Checkmate fighters at the same time.”

The Checkmate single-engine fighter jet will receive a modified AL-41F1 engine (Izdelie 117), said Mikhail Nikitushkin, a designer for the Sukhoi Company.

“The engine is the existing 117 modified for a one-engine plane in terms of reliability,” he said.

The Checkmate is a fifth-generation light fighter jet, developed by the design firm Sukhoi (part of state-owned company Rostec) and first unveiled at the international aviation and space show MAKS-2021 in the Moscow region in July.

The jet fighter was unveiled by Russia and the United Aerospace Company – a corporation that includes the famous Mikoyan-Gurevich (MiG) and Sukhoi design firms.

Russian aircraft manufacturer Sukhoi developed the new fighter under the LTS program, a Russian acronym for Light Tactical Aircraft.

During the fair in Dubai, Russian state-owned Rostec said that the new project could be converted to an unmanned version and a two-seater model.