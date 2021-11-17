Russian satellite destruction increases ISS collision risk – News

The destruction of a satellite by the Russians generated a cloud of debris near the International Space Station (ISS), with seven astronauts on board. Didier Schmitt, an official at the European Space Agency (ESA), explained to AFP how this incident increases the risk of collisions in space.

Question: Were the astronauts on the ISS, four Americans, two Russians and one German, close to catastrophe?

It’s hard to tell in hindsight. But what is known now, according to our sources, is that the risk of a collision will be five times greater in the coming weeks and even months. This new wreckage circulates in the same orbit as the station, that is, at a height of about 400 kilometers, at more than 8 kilometers per second.

Therefore, to avoid them, it is necessary to foresee them well in advance; thus, you can increase or decrease the ISS orbit a little. For this, however, an accurate mapping of the objects in question is necessary, which is not the case now, since the incident has just happened. American radars are doing the calculations to find out.

P: In the meantime, what can astronauts do? They are afraid?

Yesterday [segunda-feira], had to cross their fingers and place them in their respective capsules. Some objects are less than 1 kilometer away! For now, the ISS should no longer pass through the same rubble area. But of course the astronauts were afraid.

Q: Is debris a growing threat? How to protect yourself from them?

The great danger of debris is the domino effect. If there is more debris, there is a greater possibility of impacting satellites, that is, making others explode, and so on. At that speed, any impact will explode the surface. The station was built in the 1990s. Although collision risks have increased since then, the craft’s original structure has not changed.

The ISS-mounted capsules are better protected by multiple layers of aluminum, which lessens the impact. And, as these capsules are smaller compared to the size of the ISS [tão grande quanto um campo de futebol], the risk of collision is less.

In case of an impact with the station, the catastrophic scenario of the film will not necessarily occur. Gravity. The station is equipped with pressure sensors: if a collision causes a puncture somewhere, one of the station’s modules can be isolated, shutting down, and then the leaks can be fixed, as the Russians did at the Mir station.

Now, if the debris hits a deposit, then it will be serious and there could be an explosion. But that would really be the height of bad luck!