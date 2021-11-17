Russian satellite destruction increases ISS collision risk

The destruction of a satellite by the Russians generated a cloud of debris near the International Space Station (ISS), with seven astronauts on board. Didier Schmitt, an official at the European Space Agency (ESA), explains to AFP how this incident increases the risk of collisions in space.

Question: Were the astronauts on the ISS, 4 Americans, 2 Russians and 1 German, close to a catastrophe?

Response: “It’s hard to say in hindsight. But what is known now, according to our sources, is that the risk of a collision would be five times greater in the coming weeks and even months. This new wreckage circles in the same orbit as the Station, meaning , at a height of about 400 km, at more than 8 km per second.

Therefore, to avoid them, you have to predict them well in advance: this way, you can increase or decrease the ISS’s orbit a little. For this, however, a precise mapping of the objects in question is necessary, which is not the case now, as the incident has just happened. American radars are doing the calculations to find out.”

P: In the meantime, what can astronauts do? They are scared?

“Yesterday (Monday), they had to cross their fingers and put them in their respective capsules. Some objects passed less than 1 km away! For now, the ISS should no longer pass through the same area as the rubble. But of course it does. the astronauts were afraid!”

Q: Is debris a growing threat? How to protect yourself?

“The great danger of debris is the domino effect. If there is more debris, there is more possibility of impacting satellites, that is, making others explode and so on. At that speed, any impact will explode the surface. The Station was built in the decade from 1990. Although collision risks have increased since then, the ship’s original structure has not changed.

The capsules attached to the ISS are better protected by several layers of aluminum, which lessens the impact. And because these shells are smaller compared to the size of the ISS (as big as a football field), the risk of a collision is lower.

In case of an impact with the Station, the catastrophic scenario of the movie ‘Gravity’ will not necessarily occur. The Station is equipped with pressure sensors: if a collision causes a hole somewhere, one of the station’s modules can be isolated, shutting it off, and then the leaks fixed, as the Russians did with the Mir station.





Now, if the debris hits a deposit, then it’s serious and there could be an explosion. But it would really be the height of bad luck!”