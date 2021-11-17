Samsung cell phones in Brazil will receive Android 12; see list and dates | Cell phone

Last week, Samsung released the list of all cell phones that will be updated with Android 12 in Brazil. In addition, the Korean manufacturer also highlighted the dates when each model will receive the new operating system and the One UI 4 interface.
The highlight goes to the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will be the first smartphone contemplated, in December this year. Major models such as Galaxy S21, Galaxy A71, M12 and A02 are expected to debut the new system from January 2022.
Android 12 Home Screen Change Brings Renewed Look — Photo: Press/Google
The South Korean giant’s new interface, which brings optimizations in terms of privacy and personalization of resources, should reach most of the brand’s models in the country. Samsung currently occupies a prominent position in the national scenario, holding approximately half of telephone sales in Tupinikim lands.
Android 12 comes with a focus, among other things, on software customization. Thus, icons, widgets and menu appear with a redesigned design in order to be responsive and adaptable to each screen. In this sense, Samsung’s interface also works on this issue by giving more emojis, a wide range of colors and different backgrounds.
In terms of privacy, it is worth mentioning that one of the new features will be the appearance of icons at the top of the screen that will inform you when an app uses tools such as a cell phone’s microphone and camera. In addition, an information control panel is present in the new system as a way to expose the use of data collected by each application.
One UI 4.0 is introduced by Samsung with new privacy tools — Photo: Disclosure/Samsung
These and other features will be available from November and must include all devices in Brazil until August 2022, as indicated in the following selection:
With information from Samsung
