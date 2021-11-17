Samsung launches official application for its online store in Brazil with exclusive promotions

the brand Samsung launched, this Tuesday (16), a new channel for its customers to make purchases and find special offers and conditions. This is an official app of your online store for Android OS. Called the Samsung Online Store, the app is now available for smartphones and tablets on the Play Store. The company highlighted that special offers will always reach the platform exclusively.

“The Samsung Online Store app allows consumers to make purchases directly from the app installed on their smartphones or tablets, with all the security and convenience that Samsung knows how to offer”, said the senior manager of e-commerce at Samsung Brazil, Jannos Artusi. To check the Samsung Online Store offers, simply download the application on your smartphone through the Play Store or download it using the card below.

launch offer

To celebrate the launch of this new shopping channel, Samsung has prepared an exclusive special offer for the app. You Consumers will be able to purchase a Galaxy A22 with a 10% discount when making a cash payment. The offer is valid for this Tuesday (16) and tomorrow (17) exclusively through the Samsung Online Store app. To get the discount, just use the coupon “CUPOMAPP” (without quotes) when confirming the purchase. So, did you like the brand’s initiative? Tell us in the comments below!

Samsung Online Store Developer: Samsung Eletrônica da Amazônia Ltda Free – offers in-app purchases Size: 21M