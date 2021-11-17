Samsung sued for alleged ear infections caused by Galaxy Buds Pro headset

the headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are being pointed out as causing ear infections in some users due to the use of nickel and acrylate ion in the composition of the accessory. According to a report published on the Android Central website, nickel would be causing skin irritation for some users and the presence of the acrylate ion may also be aggravating the problem.

Some affected customers have filed a class action suit against the manufacturer. The lawsuit claims that Galaxy Buds Pro leads to allergic reactions with cases of “itching, burning, redness, blisters, flaking and oozing of fluid from the ears”. “Samsung’s marketing techniques are false and misleading, as a reasonable consumer would believe that the headphones were premium quality, could be used ​​as intended, and would not result in any health risks,” says an excerpt from the lawsuit.

The South Korean manufacturer has yet to officially take a stand on reports of infections involving its wireless headsets. However, the Android Central raised that The Samsung would be fully refunding some affected customers. Furthermore, the company would be bearing all the medical expenses of some clients. The cause of the infections is being investigated by the company, but it is likely that the use of nickel in the charging contacts could be a contributing factor.