Sandy Hook: Justice condemns radio broadcaster who doubted massacre – News

An American judge ruled this Monday (15) in favor of the parents who sued the conspiracyist Alex Jones for saying that the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre, in the eastern United States, was a hoax, said a lawyer for the families.

Twenty children and six teachers were gunned down at the school located in Newton, Connecticut, in December 2012 by the sniper Adam Lanza, 20 years old, who later committed suicide.

Jones, a far-right radio broadcaster who runs Infowars, said the mass shooting was staged as part of a government plot to take guns away from Americans. He even said that the bereaved family members were paid actors.

In 2018, six families of victims filed a lawsuit against him, alleging that he had earned millions of dollars selling a narrative that was known to be false.

Barbara Bellis, a Connecticut state judge, blamed Jones for inaction after he refused to turn over documents, including financial records requested by the court, according to US media reports.

“Mr. Jones had every opportunity to fulfill [com a lei], but when it decided to withhold evidence for more than two years, the court had no choice but to decide as it did today,” explained Chris Mattei, who represents the plaintiffs, in a statement.

“While today’s ruling is a legal victory, the battle to clarify how deeply Mr. Jones has harmed these families continues,” said Judge Bellis.

A Texas judge recently issued similar rulings in three defamation lawsuits filed by Sandy Hook families in the state.

Jurors in both states will now decide the amount that families should receive as compensation from Jones, who has since acknowledged that the shooting was real.