Santos receives the relegated Chapecoense to break away from the Z-4 ​​of the Brasileirão

Santos will face Chapecoense this Wednesday, at 19:00 (GMT), at VIla Belmiro, in a match valid for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe, with 39 points, needs to win to get further away from the relegation zone. Alvinegro works with the number 44 as enough to stay in Serie A.

Alvinegro de Fábio Carille will not have Kaiky, suspended, and Lucas Braga, injured, but will have Marinho (flu) and Diego Tardelli (spared) back.

Chape is already downgraded and meets the table in Brasileirão. Coach Felipe Endres has the absence of Matheus Ribeiro and Ignacio, suspended. Kaio Nunes returns.

In the first round, Santos beat Chapecoense 1-0 at Arena Condá. The goal was scored by Carlos Sánchez, with a penalty.

DATASHEET

SANTOS x CHAPECOENSE

Local: Vila Belmiro, in Santos (SP)

Date: November 17, 2021 (Wednesday)

Schedule: 7 pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Assistants: Guilherme Dias Camilo and Ricardo Junio ​​de Souza (MG)

VAR: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

SAINTS: João Paulo, Pará, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Camacho, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan and Marcos Guilherme; Marino and Diego Tardelli

Technician: Fabio Carille

CHAPECOENSE: Keiller; Ezekiel, Tiago Coser (Kadu), Jordan and Busanello; Alan Santos, Anderson Leite and Denner; Bruno Silva (Kaio Nunes), Mike and Anselmo Ramon

Technician: Felipe Endres

