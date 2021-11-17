São Paulo postpones voting on the reform of the statute until after Brasileirão – 11/16/2021

The Deliberative Council of São Paulo suspended the meeting scheduled for Thursday (18) which would vote on the reform of the club’s bylaws. The new date will be December 16th, after the end of the Brazilian Championship.

In the call notice made by the Deliberative Council that the UOL Sport had access, the justification for the postponement was the request made by councilors and the current situation of São Paulo in Brasileirão. After being thrashed by Flamengo, the team entered the fight against relegation.

“In order to reconcile the massive will of the members of this Power, related to directing their best efforts towards the recovery and achievement of results in football, it is that, revisiting the judgment of opportunity originally made, it is opportune to postpone the continuation of the deliberation procedure on the proposed statutory reform, reassigning the Extraordinary Meeting, initially scheduled for November 18, 2021, to a date after the end of the Brazilian Football Championship”, says the notice that will be sent to the São Paulo councilors.

Among the proposed changes to the club’s political system are the return of re-election for president, increase in the terms of advisers to six years and reduction of the electoral quorum from 260 to 200 advisers. According to São Paulo, the proposal does not have a specific author, and was registered with the signature of around 80 councilors – see the names at the end of the article.

The opposition had also filed a request to adjourn the meeting. The document, signed by the councilor Pedro Baggio, asks for the end of the confidentiality of the points to be voted on and requests that the proposals could be discussed with the partners and other members of the São Paulo community. Furthermore, it asks that the amendments be voted on separately, one by one, and not as a single document.

See the names of the directors who sign the bylaws reform project:

