‘Sausage’ dog goes viral after being caught washing clothes in a basin; video

A Dachshund dog, popularly known as “sausage”, went viral on the internet after deciding to “do his laundry”.

Mojo, as the doguinho is called, seemed to have fun as he helped his owner wash the clothes that were soaking in two basins.

The animal had its two front legs inside the basin. He pulled the clothes from one side to the other, as if he were actually washing them.

The little dog has its two front legs inside the bowl (Photo: YouTube/ViralHog Reproduction)

“Mojo washing clothes,” said his tutor.

The scene was shot in Antipolo, Philippines, on November 8th. But it was published by the ViralHog YouTube channel four days later.

The little dog is washing clothes (Photo: YouTube/ViralHog Reproduction)

The video had 9,460 views, 616 likes and 22 comments.

“Dogs love to play in the water, but they hate to bathe. Hilarious,” observed Fred.

“The way he looked at the camera, like he wanted to confirm he was doing it right,” Lana said.

“I see you are doing very well in the wash cycle. Is it good in the drying cycle?” joked another.

And you, your pet also helps with some household chores?

Check out the video:

