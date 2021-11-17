Science says that grandmothers are good for us

Scientists say they have demonstrated what many people who were lucky enough to grow up with their grandmothers have always known: Our fathers’ mothers have strong parental instincts and are predisposed to care deeply about their grandchildren.

A new study released at the Royal Society B on Tuesday (16) is the first to provide a neural look at this precious intergenerational link.

Using functional magnetic resonance imaging, researchers at Emory University, Georgia, scanned the brains of 50 grandparents exposed to images of their grandchildren, who were between three and 12 years old.

As a control, they also saw photos of unknown children, an adult parent of the same sex as their grandchildren, and an unknown adult.

“The areas of the brain that are involved in emotional empathy were captured, and also the areas of the brain that are involved in simulating and preparing motor movements,” James Rilling, an anthropologist and neuroscientist who led the study, told AFP.

“When they see the pictures of the grandchildren, they really feel what the grandchild is feeling. So when the child is expressing joy, they feel that joy. When the child is expressing suffering, they feel that suffering,” he added.

The same motor regions of the brain are also activated in mothers’ brains, and are believed to be related to the instinct to hold, or approach, and interact with a child.

When grandmothers saw images of their adult children, however, there was a stronger activation of brain regions related to cognitive empathy – which seeks to understand what a person is thinking, or feeling, and why, without much emotional involvement.

This, according to Rilling, could be related to the cute appearance of children, which the youngest of many species share to trigger nurturing responses.

pioneering

Unlike other primates, humans are “cooperative breeders,” meaning that mothers are helped to raise their children.

Rilling, who had previously conducted similar studies of fathers, wanted to turn his attention to grandmothers to explore an anthropological theory known as the “grandmother hypothesis.”

This hypothesis states that the evolutionary reason why human women tend to live long lives – far beyond their own reproductive years – is to provide well-being for their children and grandchildren.

Evidence supporting this hypothesis has been found in societies that include the Hadza, a hunter-gatherer group in northern Tanzania. In it, the grandmothers fed their grandchildren nutritious tubers.

The effect has also been seen in other species, such as elephants or killer whales, which, like humans – but unlike the vast majority of mammals – also go through menopause.

“This is really the first look at Grandma’s brain,” said Rilling, explaining that brain-scan studies in older people often focus on investigating diseases like Alzheimer’s.

Grandmothers, from the Atlanta, Georgia, area and from diverse racial and economic backgrounds also completed a series of questionnaires.

And grandmothers who reported a greater desire to be involved in care had greater activity in the brain regions of interest.

Finally, when comparing this new study with the results of his previous work with parents, Rilling found that, in general, grandmothers activated regions related to emotional empathy and motivation more intensely.

The scientist assured, however, that this finding is just an average and does not necessarily apply to all individuals.

Rilling also interviewed each of the participants to get a feel for the challenges and rewards of being a grandmother.

“Consistently, the challenge that emerged most was the divergence of opinions with parents about how to raise grandchildren, their values ​​and the constant struggle to keep them at bay on these issues,” he said.

On the contrary, and “we play with this, but many of them talked about how you can give back to your grandchildren, because it is not a full-time job”.

Many grandmothers felt they could be more present now that they are relieved of the pressure, in terms of time and finances, that they felt when they were raising their own children.

“Many of them said they liked being grandmothers more than being mothers,” she added.

