Scientists may have found Earth’s longest dinosaur

New research may have updated the owner of the planet’s longest dinosaur title, pointing out that a specimen of Supersaurus, who lived 150 million years ago in what is now the United States, was 39 meters long, beating Diplodocus’ 33, current record holder. The data was presented at the Annual Conference of the Society of Vertebrate Paleontology, on November 5, but has not yet been published in scientific journals.

Supersaurus has always been regarded as one of the longest dinosaurs in history, but new research shows that “this is the longest dinosaur based on a decent skeleton” as other remains of the creatures were so fragmented that it was difficult to accurately estimate their numbers. lengths, Brian Curtice, a paleontologist at the Arizona Museum of Natural History, told Live Science.

From the snout to the tail, the species in question could reach up to 42 meters, according to the researchers’ estimate, being even longer than the Diplodocus, whose size did not exceed 33 meters.

The species was originally discovered in 1972 at the Dry Mesa Dinosaur Quarry site in Colorado (USA). At the time, there was a “bone salad” that did not allow researchers to identify the specimen, according to Like.

During fieldwork, researcher Jim Jensen collected and prepared fossils from the site for Brigham Young University in Utah. At the time, he discovered an eight-foot-long bone that, according to the publication, was a structure of two fused bones that made up the shoulder girdle in adult dinosaurs and other reptiles.

With so many mixed bones, the researcher came to believe that these were new genera of dinosaurs. However, in the following years, controversies arose regarding the discovery. The research released now, in turn, tries to correct the mistakes of the past and points out that, instead of bones from Ultrasaurus and Dystylosaurus, those samples were actually from a single Supersaurus.

Curtice came to the conclusion after identifying several vertebrae and a pubis that helped him to more accurately estimate the length of the Supersaurus. The animal’s neck was over 15 meters and the tail over 18 meters. The researcher also pointed out that the longer fossil was distorted by cracks and, by joining all the cracks, the bones could become the same size.

Furthermore, no other very long sauropod bones were found nearby. Since the original discovery, other paleontologists have discovered partial skeletons that have been linked to the Supersaurus – including one nicknamed “Jimbo” and another nicknamed “Goliath”. However, to date researchers have not formally identified Goliath as belonging to the species.

The findings of the new research “look reasonable,” paleontologist Matt Lamanna of the Carnegie Museum of Natural History in Pittsburgh, who was not involved in the research, told Live Science. “I cannot estimate the exact estimate of the length, but it is clear that there is a very large diplodocoid sauropod in that quarry.”

This video compares the size of an average human with different species of dinos, check out: