Scientists show second patient to get rid of HIV virus naturally

Survey is conducted in Massachusetts, USA

Scientists evaluate a group called “elite controllers” who don’t need treatment

Group seeks to understand the immune system to improve the fight against the virus

Researchers from the state of Massachusetts, United States, announced, in an article published this Monday (15), the discovery of a second patient who apparently completely got rid of an HIV infection without the help of antiviral treatment or a bone marrow transplant bone.

The cured woman is being called Esperanza and her case reveals that it is more common for a person to naturally get rid of the virus than scientists thought. Furthermore, the case represents hope for patients living with the HIV virus.

The research was conducted at the Rago Institute, an HIV-focused medical research center that includes scientists from Massachusetts General Hospital, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University. These scientists have been studying a group of HIV patients known as “elite controllers”, as each individual appears to have an immune system capable of fighting HIV without the help of antiretroviral therapy (ART).

For most HIV patients, antiretroviral therapy is needed to prevent the virus from massively replicating within some cells, which eventually destroys the immune system and leads to the development of the condition known as AIDS.

The treatment is able to lower HIV levels to a level where the person cannot even transmit the virus. Still, the virus can still hide inside some cells and thus prevent its complete eradication.

Normally, if a person stops its treatment or if the virus develops a high resistance to the drug, the virus can resurface in the body. However, patients in the “elite controllers” group do not need any treatment, keeping their HIV count low on their own.

The researchers published an article in August 2020 on “elite controllers”, revealing that one of the patients had managed to eradicate the infection completely without the help of treatment. No traces of the virus were found in an analysis of more than a billion blood cells taken from this patient.

There are previous records of patients who managed to get rid of the infection completely, but after undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

Now, the group claims to have a second patient, whose sample of 2 billion blood cells could not find traces of the virus.

“The examples of these two cases suggest that our current efforts to find a cure for HIV infection are possible. If we understand how natural immunity to the virus works, we can do that,” one of the study’s authors, Xu Yu, told the Gizmodo portal.