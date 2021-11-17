Scorpions attack more than 500 people after flood in Egypt | World

More than 500 people have ended up in hospitals in a southern Egyptian province after being bitten by scorpions after heavy rains and flooding over the weekend, according to state media.

According to the governor of Aswan province, Ashraf Attia, at least 503 people had to be hospitalized, but all were released after receiving doses of serum against the poison. No deaths were reported.

The floods also caused three deaths and power cuts, according to the Associated Press. Classes in the province were suspended.

With its dry climate and wide deserts, Egypt has a favorable environment for scorpions, and is home to 24 different species, capable of living in burrows or on rocks without food or water for weeks.

But storms forced the animals to leave their hiding places and they ended up entering many houses, which explains the large number of attacks.

According to The New York Times, Deathstalker scorpions (Leiurus quinquestriatus) are common in Aswan, especially in summer, when they are seen on streets and hide inside homes.

Dozens of bites are reported in the area each year, but nothing close to this weekend’s 503 cases. Even so, as they already know the animal, the residents know the procedure to adopt, and so they quickly resorted to hospitals to take the serum, which led to the recovery of all the victims.

The most common symptoms of a Deathstalker sting are severe pain at the sting site, high fever, sweating, vomiting and diarrhea. An animal of the species can kill a child or an adult in poor health.