Secretary denies need for authorization from Anvisa for PNO

The extraordinary secretary of Covid-19 of the Ministry of Health, Rosana Leite de Melo, said today that the folder does not need the approval of Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) to decide on the interval for vaccination and additional doses. According to her, the decisions were supported by a “technical team composed of experts”.

She stressed that the agency has an authorization role regarding the safety of immunizers. The vaccination strategy, however, is “at the discretion of official bodies”.

“We, as those responsible for the National Operational Plan, do not act arbitrarily. We even have a technical chamber made up of specialists. We have a Science and Technology secretariat, who subsidize us at all times,” he said, in an interview with the newspaper of Ten, by Globo News.

According to Rosana, the decision announced today, which includes all adults to receive the booster vaccine against covid-19 five months after the application of the second dose, was taken in line with theOK being done internationally. Before, the additional dose was allowed only for the elderly, immunosuppressed and health professionals.

After the ministry’s announcement, Anvisa issued a clarification note saying that “it was not consulted about the expansion of the booster dose for all people over 18 years of age.” According to the agency, responsible for approving vaccines in the country, Pfizer was the only laboratory with permission in Brazil that requested a change in the vaccine schedule provided for in the package insert.

The secretary assured that the ministry did not “overlook” Anvisa and that the partnership between the ministry and the agency will continue to exist. Rosana also said that changes regarding immunization agents are constant, and that the change now does not violate norms: “it is a natural evolution”.