see 7 tips to avoid falling into scams

Black Friday can be an opportunity to buy products and services at a discount, but also a full plate to fall for scams. Criminals take advantage of the date to publicize false offers that mainly attract inattentive consumers.

O UOL gathered tips from Idec (Brazilian Consumer Defense Institute), Procon-SP, Febraban (Brazilian Federation of Banks) and specialists to escape traps.

Black Friday is an online sale that started in the United States. On the Friday following Thanksgiving, stores tend to lower prices, with the aim of renewing stocks for Christmas.

In 2021, the promotion will take place on November 26th.

1- Be wary of exaggerated promotions

Exaggerated promotions can be a strategy to hook the consumer and drive him to fraud.

If you find an apparently unmissable promotion, research the price in the competition.

2- Check if the site is trustworthy

Check if the store or platform really exists. Make sure the company has a physical address and SAC (Customer Service). This information must be clearly indicated on the page.

Procon-SP has a list of over 500 sites considered unreliable.

Be especially careful when clicking on offers received by email or on social media. They can lead to a fake website that simulates the shopping space of a well-known store.

“If you have any doubts about an offer received by link, access the store’s website through another browser tab and try to find the promotion”, recommends Milene Jacob, a fintech specialist at Baptista Luz Advogados.

Febraban warns that many fraudsters use “sponsored links” to gain visibility in search results.

3- Check the store’s reputation

Before purchasing, it is important to investigate the store’s reputation, the level of service quality and also the attitude in the relationship with customers. Search for this data in rankings such as Consumidor.gov.br and ReclameAqui.

4- Do not buy using public WiFi networks

Public internet networks are more vulnerable to the interception of personal data. The recommendation is that the user uses public WiFi to search for prices and websites, if needed, but complete purchases using a private network.

5- If you can, use a virtual credit card

Give preference to virtual cards when shopping online. In this way, a new card number is activated in the bank or fintech application itself and expires shortly thereafter. This prevents scammers from using fixed card data to make illegal purchases.

“Alternatively, the card issuing institution can provide a recurring virtual card, which can be blocked or disabled, at the customer’s request,” says Milene Jacob.

6- Be careful with slips and Pix

Idec recommends avoiding sites that only accept payment via bank slip. “In addition to not going through the verification of the card company, in case of fraud, [você] will not be able to recover the amount paid”, says the institute.

If you are going to pay through the bank slip, Febraban indicates to check who is the beneficiary company that appears at the time of payment, on the bank’s application or website. “If the name is different from the brand or company where the purchase was made, the transaction should not be completed.”

According to Milene Jacob, the same care is necessary for purchases via Pix. “It is very important to carefully check the store’s CNPJ or the seller’s CPF and values, crossing them with those of the purchase and the seller.”

7- In person purchase? Check the value on the machine

Checking the value at the card machine is a fundamental care for in-person purchases.

A simple and common scam happens when the criminal enters a larger amount and discreetly covers the display when passing the machine to the customer. In other cases, the scammer has a machine with a broken display, which prevents the reading of the value.