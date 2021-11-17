See all the European qualifiers for the 2022 Cup and who will have to play the ‘nightmare recap’ to go to Qatar

UEFA qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup ended this Tuesday. Check out all the classifieds and who will have to play the recap

The European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, with the definition of all classified directly for the World Cup in Qatar.

The teams that will compete in the “recap the nightmares“, which will have 12 teams fighting for just three spots in the FIFA tournament.

See all European Cup qualifiers:

– Germany

– Denmark

– France

– Belgium

– Croatia

– Spain

– Serbia

– England

– Switzerland

– Netherlands

See all the selections that will play the recap:

In March 2022, the teams claiming to go to the World Cup will have to face each other in mind-blowing single game slams, which will determine who will take the three remaining Uefa seats in next year’s Cup.

The classification was defined from a combination of teams that placed 2nd in their groups in the qualifiers with teams that performed well in the last edition of the Nations League.

– Italy

– Portugal

– Russia

– Scotland

– Czech republic

– Poland

– Sweden

– Wales

– Austria

– Northern Macedonia

– Turkey

– Ukraine

The draw for the play-off matches will be on November 26th. The pots were like this:

POT 1: Italy, Portugal, Russia, Scotland, Sweden, Wales

POT 2: Czech Republic, Poland, Ukraine, Turkey, Austria, Northern Macedonia

It is also worth remembering that Russia and Ukraine cannot face each other, as the countries are in an armed conflict.