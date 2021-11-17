see the 64 models provided

It seems that the year 2022 will be very busy and with a lot of news from Samsung for its users. According to The Elec, the South Korean brand plans to launch more than sixty Galaxy phones and tablets in the next year. Among these devices are those that will be sold with the Exynos 2200 processor, which should feature graphics from AMD.

According to information, Samsung is expected to present 64 models of smartphones and tablets Galaxy throughout the year 2022. And taking into account that the year will have 52 weeks, it can be said that there will be more than one launch per week.

About processors, the future Exynos 2200 must be present inside at least twenty models from Samsung. This is the case, for example, of the Galaxy S22 line, which will consist of three editions: S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra. Successors to the Galaxy S21 family are also expected to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 in some countries.

As expected, the Galaxy S21 FE can be announced as early as January with the Exynos 2100 and Snapdragon 888. But the manufacturer will not repeat the double in the Galaxy S22 FE, because the smartphone should be launched only with the Exynos 2200. In other words, it is possible that the successor of the Galaxy S21 FE does not have variants with chip from Qualcomm.

Tablets can also win the future chip of the Exynos line. Among those awaited by the public are the Galaxy Tab S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra. It is noteworthy that Exynos processors may also be present in most mid-range phones in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M categories next year.

Samsung to launch 31 models with Qualcomm chips

Samsung also plans to release other devices with Qualcomm processors. The public’s expectation is that Snapdragon chips will appear in 31 models of devices in the Galaxy line. This is the case of the Galaxy S22 line, for example, as mentioned above, which must have variants with the successor of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

The manufacturer’s folding cell phones must also maintain the same format. Samsung may also bring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 to the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4.

According to The Elec, the company still intends to use some components from other companies. This is the case, for example, with MediaTek processors, which can appear in 14 models of Galaxy devices.

The company is also considering the possibility of taking the Unisoc chips to three models that will be launched over the next year. All these plans may change in the future due to the scarcity of semiconductors.

Exynos 2200 with AMD graphics

The Exynos 2200 is one of the main bets for the successor to the Galaxy S21. The public expects the processor to have a presentation with AMD RDNA 2 architecture. So that the component brings extra features for graphics, such as ray tracing, which can mainly please those who like to play games on cell phones.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 is another processor that should be present in the brand’s products. The successor to the Snapdragon 888 is expected to be manufactured in a four-nanometer process and have a core based on the ARMv9 architecture.

The Adreno 730 graphics chip and the Snapdragon X65 5G modem will also participate in the composition of the chip. All of these components can be announced later this year so that they can be launched next year.