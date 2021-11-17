Sergeant who boasted luxury life is arrested as part of a gang

Six people were arrested this morning on suspicion of belonging to a criminal organization that practiced loan sharking, extortion and money laundering in the Federal District. Among those investigated are Ronie Peter Fernandes da Silva, a sergeant with the Military Police, and his brother, Thiago Fernandes da Silva.

The two boasted luxurious lives on social media, posing alongside sports cars like a Porsche Carrera, and in heavenly destinations like the Maldives, Fernando de Noronha and the UAE.

The brothers’ father and four other people were also arrested on suspicion of moving millions of reais with the criminal practices. A seventh member, who is from São Paulo, is at large. The group, according to investigations by the PCDF, moved at least R$ 8 million with the scheme.

According to the Civil Police of the federal capital, the gang had bases in the municipalities of Águas Claras, Taguatinga and Vicente Pires, all in the Federal District, where they set up front companies to launder money.

Thiago Fernandes da Silva is the brother of sergeant Ronie Peter and was also arrested on suspicion of participating in a gang Image: Reproduction/Instagram

The police investigation pointed out that amounts obtained through loan sharking were concealed with the purchase of luxury vehicles, which were registered in the name of third parties and also through shell companies.

Only the PM Ronie Peter, who is treated as the leader of the group, has bought eight Porsche-branded vehicles in the past two years, each worth around R$1 million, exhibiting a life of luxury incompatible with the salary of a military police officer.

The operation that arrested the suspects, called SOS Malibu, refers to the name of one of the stores used by those investigated to launder money from loan sharks. The company, according to the police, is registered in the name of third parties and is located in Taguatinga.

Police said they had seized three Porsches and a BMW X4 during the operation. The seized cars are valued at R$ 3 million. Seven bank accounts, belonging to individuals and companies, were also blocked, and R$ 8 million was blocked and seized.

“If they are convicted by the courts for the crimes of usury, extortion and money laundering, those investigated face sentences that exceed ten years of imprisonment”, explained the chief responsible for the case.

The investigation pointed out that the group is also suspected of operating with money loans at interest rates higher than those allowed by law (usury or usury) and charged the amounts by employing a serious threat – taking advantage of the status of one of the suspects as a police officer.

“During the collections, in addition to the threats, the group took vehicles and demanded the transfer of properties from those in debt,” he told PCDF about the criminal organization’s performance.

The structure of the group, according to investigations by the PCDF, was hierarchical and had a division of tasks. “In the chain of command there were two members of the same family, who lent the values ​​and collected the indebted, by serious threat. The leader of the group was still responsible for the acquisition of luxury vehicles.”

O UOL he contacted the prisoners’ lawyers, but until the publication of this text he has not received any feedback. The space is open for placements and will be updated as soon as the defendants’ defenses return contact.