Sérgio Camargo calls Zezé Motta and Djavan “disgraceful niggers”; actress responds

“Shameful niggers? We are the ones who fight every day for “our” Palmares Foundation to continue with the philosophy, ideology and line of political action that we have fought so hard for them to be established”, was how actress Zezé replied Motta the offense pronounced by the president of Fundação Camargo, Sérgio Camargo, against her and the singer Djavan, this Monday (15/11).

On Twitter, Sérgio Camargo shared photos of the two artists wearing the t-shirt of the movement “Imagine the pain, guess the color”. In the caption, the head of the institution, whose mission is to promote and preserve black and Afro-Brazilian culture, stated that blacks do not suffer any pain due to the color of their skin, called the two artists “unoccupied” and also said that both are “disgraceful niggers.” “There is no unique and specific black pain (anguish) because of the color of the skin. Anyone who believes this is a racist or a complete imbecile. Black emotions are common to all human beings. The racial monopoly of suffering is an invention of idle artists!” he affirmed.

In response, Zezé Motta used Twitter this Tuesday (16/11) to give a long outburst. In a sequence of tweets, the actress regretted having been called “a shameful black woman” by the person who holds the highest position at Fundação Palmares. “The paradise, my people, is not really here”, he said.

Then she explained to Sérgio Camargo that there is indeed an ancestral pain of all black people who are not “alienated”. “The act of an “alienated”, condoning the debasement of artists who have always fought for the preservation and respect for our history and our references, leads us to resist the fact that our Palmares Foundation is under its tutelage”, he criticized the president of the foundation.

Finally, Zezé Motta said that he fights for a better country, without setbacks and that respects its people. “We do have an ancestral pain, a fight that, apparently, will not end anytime soon, due to the “disastrous contribution” of certain types, which only contribute to a setback that only interests the game of rot that only favors games of interests”, he highlighted.

After Zezé Motta’s response and the indignation with the speeches on social media, Sérgio Camargo also made other posts on the same subject. In one publication, he shared a photo of Caetano Veloso, also wearing the campaign t-shirt, and said he didn’t come into the world to be “Caetano’s mental slave”, whom he called a “false great artist” and an “asshole”.

Sérgio Camargo also called the Black Consciousness Day, celebrated next Saturday (11/20), “Day of Black Victimist Consciousness”. The institution’s president also shared an excerpt from an article published by mail which reminded him of Zezé Motta’s criticisms of him.

Through social networks, the two artists received numerous messages of support and exaltation of their importance.

On Monday (11/15), in an interview with the program Roda Viva, from TV Culture, Zezé Motta reported racist attacks that he suffered throughout his career and how he faced the whitening process he went through.

imagine the pain guess the color

The campaign is the union of 27 Brazilian institutions linked to human rights and civil rights and has the participation of more than 13 thousand people who gather to discuss anti-racist agendas.

Another controversy…

Sérgio Camargo’s offense to artists is one more of a series of controversies that the president of the Foundation has been involved in since taking office. In August, the head of the institution was denounced by 16 employees for moral harassment, ideological persecution and discrimination.

Among other controversies, Sérgio Camargo has already cursed Zumbi dos Palmares, called the singer Alcione a barraqueira and said that the black movement is a “group of left-wing ideological slaves”.