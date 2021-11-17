Serie B does not pay out to champion, but Botafogo can profit from the title; CEO highlights importance

Since the last round of Series B the Botafogo he is already breathing with relief because he knows that next year he will be back in the elite of Brazilian football. Now, the goal of the club, which still has two games this season, is to remain in the lead of the competition and leave it champion. However, unlike Serie A, whoever wins the second division does not receive any financial compensation from the CBF. But still, finishing first is a good deal for any team.

The figures, in fact, are related to another competition: the Copa do Brasil. Whoever wins Serie B automatically qualifies for the third stage of the championship. And that’s where the money comes in. This year, whoever played this phase received BRL 1.7 million of the CBF. For next year, the confederation has not yet hammered out the amount, but it knows it will be higher.

Botafogo’s CEO, Jorge Braga, recalled that the Series A revenues will only start to fall into the club’s account in May of next year, when the competition starts. And he listed other advantages that being a champion can bring to the team.

— It is well known that despite the much-desired access, so essential access to Series A, as a matter of calendar, we continue in Series B in revenue until May of next year. In this sense, we will need any anticipation and awards to help tackle the calendar between now and May of next year. Being a champion helps, first in the awards, but in terms of positioning, posture, sponsorship, size of the supporting partner, and that’s why this is fundamental for Botafogo — said Jorge Braga.

If they are not champion of Serie B, Botafogo will have to play the Copa do Brasil from the beginning, and that means more matches and smaller prizes. As a club that is in the TOP 15 of the CBF ranking (this year it was in 13th position and should not be left out of the top 15 next year due to its performance in 2021) it has a bigger prize than the others clubs. In 2021, the teams in Group 1 (15 best in the ranking) received BRL 1.15 million in the 1st phase and BRL 1.35 million in the 2nd phase.

The third phase of the Copa do Brasil will start on April 20th, after the end of the state competitions, with the game returning on May 11th. If they advance to the round of 16, Botafogo will receive a prize close to R$ 3 million. Durcesio Mello, president of Botafogo, highlighted that in addition to financial compensation, there is another determining factor for the club, which is the time off in the first two phases of the competition.

— Botafogo is going to get the Brazilian title. It’s an achievement the cast deserves for all the challenges they’ve faced this season. (The award) It will allow us to better plan the year 2022 both in financial terms, with budget forecasts, and in sport, considering initial breaks in the Copa do Brasil calendar if we enter the third phase – said the president of the club.