Sesc-Flamengo beat Maringá, recovered, and moved up the table | volleyball

Playing calmly and making very little mistakes, Sesc-Flamengo beat Maringá, this Tuesday, by three sets to zero, partial 25/19, 25/20, 25/21. It is the second victory of the Rio team, which had a complicated table at the beginning of this Superliga, facing some favorites in the first rounds.

Maira had a very secure performance and was the main name of the match. Maringá did not have a good performance, gave many points for free, and ended up making life easier for the opponent.

1 of 1 Sesc-Flamengo won the Maringá — Photo: Reproduction Sesc-Flamengo won Maringá — Photo: Reproduction

Maira was the best player on the court, missing very little and being accurate in the backcourt. Juciely also did very well, scoring points in all fundamentals, even playing just straight sets. For Maringá, Camila Leite was a highlight, being responsible for the best moments of the home team.

Sesc-Flamengo reached eight points and is in seventh position. Maringá follows with four points, in ninth place.

Sesc-Flamengo returns to the court next Tuesday in the carioca derby against Fluminense, at 20h. On the same day, Maringá goes to Uberlândia to face Praia Clube, at 19:00.

First set: Sesc-Flemish 25 x 19 – Maringá started better, opening 4-1. But soon Valquíria reached the service and with a good sequence of attacks from Maira on the counterattack, the Rio team turned to 6-4. Sabrina and Peña maintained the efficiency of the Rio attack and helped the team to open up the advantage. In Juciely’s ace, Bernardinho’s team closed the first set.

Second set: Sesc-Flemish 25 x 20 – Maringá started making mistakes a lot and giving Sesc-Flamengo space to play calmly and open 15 to 10. Camila Leite tried to respond for the home team and managed to reduce it in good attack and with two good serves. But, as the saying goes, one swallow doesn’t make a summer. Without needing to make a lot of effort, as the rival gave 10 points for free, apart from other mistakes, the team from Rio closed in 25 to 20.