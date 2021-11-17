Settlement with striker, new soccer director, important absences and rival in Z4: the last of Palmeiras

Palmeiras prepares to face São Paulo this Wednesday (17) at Allianz Parque for the thirty-third round of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. After losing to Fluminense, Verdão is looking for the three points to recover and continue in the search for the eleventh title of its story.

Even with a mathematical title chance, Palmeiras wants to fit the team to decide the Copa Libertadores da América on the 27th. Against Flamengo, at Estádio Centenário, in Montevideo, Alviverde is seeking the third title in its history.

See the latest from Palmeiras:

Striker had his contract terminated with Guangzou Evergrande and is available on the market. Palmeiras is the closest destination and the new board is already working to confirm the reinforcement in December.

Professional was coach of the Portuguese at Penafiel and has important spells in Real Madrid, Lile and Monaco. Anderson Barros should not stay until 2022.

Abel has problems forming the team in the derby against São Paulo. Dudu, Deyverson and Felipe Melo are confirmed absences. Embezzlement queue could still increase.

If they beat Morumbi’s rival, Verdão can contribute a lot to the possible relegation. Understand the combination of results for this to happen.

