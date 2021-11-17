Short or long? “Inverted” interest curve increases preference for bonds with shorter maturities in Tesouro Direto

SAO PAULO – The radical change in the fiscal scenario, with the breaking of the spending ceiling last month, caused a phenomenon that had not been seen in the financial market for a while: the inversion of the interest rate curve.

For those investing in government bonds traded on the Tesouro Direto, this had practical implications: in recent weeks, shorter-term papers started to offer higher returns than longer-term papers.

The situation drew attention because it is counterintuitive. The opposite – short bonds paying less than long bonds – is more common, as longer maturities also pose greater risks. Precisely to offset the risk, bonds with distant maturities usually offer higher returns.

Do you want to receive rent without having to own a property? This free InfoMoney training teaches you how to invest in real estate funds starting from scratch.

On days of greater stress, such as last Thursday (11), the yield offered by the Prefixed Treasury bond maturing in 2024 was 51 basis points (or 0.51 percentage point) higher than that of the Prefixed Treasury with expiration in 2031.

The distance between the interest rates offered by the two bonds diminished a little after the approval of the PEC dos Precatórios by the deputies in the Chamber and the proposal being sent to the Senate, but it continues to exist. This Wednesday morning (17), it reached 32 base points.

Faced with this scenario, there is only one recommendation from specialists: considering that short-term government bonds have higher yields, it is not worth buying long-term bonds, because the interest offered is not compatible with the risk taken.

Among preset papers, preference has been given to Prefixed Treasury maturing in 2024 and among inflation-linked papers, the suggestion is to opt for securities such as the IPCA+ Treasury maturing in 2026.

What explains the reversal of the curve?

Maurício Reis, a fund analyst at the Tag Investimentos asset manager, says that the reversal of the curve is punctual. “It doesn’t make any sense, not even in a tactical way. Carrying a title for ten years is much more uncertain than for one or three years”, he says. “There should be a prize [juros maiores nos títulos de longo prazo]. This only doesn’t happen when the economic fundamentals don’t make sense anymore because there is inflationary pressure and fiscal problems”.

The same phenomenon occurred in 2014 and 2016, according to the executive. “These are symptoms of a bad economy, which has low or even negative growth”, he assesses.

Some specialists claim that this type of situation may indicate a recession ahead, but Reis observes that the curve usually reverses when faced with inflationary pressure – it is not possible, therefore, to “stress” that the Brazilian Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will decline by two consecutive quarters, characterizing the picture of recession.

Historical data from Tesouro Direto show that, at the beginning of 2015, there was also an inversion in the Brazilian interest rate curve. At the time, three fixed-rate securities were available for trading on the platform. On March 20, 2015, for example, the Prefixed Treasury 2018 offered a return of 13.51% per year, while the interest offered by the 2021 Prefixed Treasury was 12.46% – a difference that reached 105 basis points, the largest recorded that year.

In that same year, on June 22, the 2018 Prefixed Treasury offered interest of 13.47%, while the return paid by the 2025 Prefixed Treasury with semi-annual interest was 12.60% – a difference that reached 87 basis points in 2015 .

At that time, the distance between the rates was a reflection of an unstable scenario in the country: the Selic once again rose to levels above double digits, at 13.75% per year; inflation advanced to 8.89% in the 12-month period up to June 2015; and a series of demonstrations around the country called for the departure of the then president, Dilma Rousseff.

As in the past, Guilherme Cadonhoto, a specialist in fixed income at Spiti, explains that the advance of fixed interest rates has a strong relationship with the expectation of monetary policy in the country. Therefore, if rates are rising, it means that the market is projecting higher interest rates for the coming years, given a scenario in which inflation is surprising to the upside.

The fiscal scenario also helps explain the reversal of the curve – and, in Cadonhoto’s view, rates on short-term fixed-rate bonds have not advanced further because the market believes that fiscal credibility has not yet been completely discarded.

The equation, however, could become even more complicated if interest rates rise earlier than expected in the United States, given inflationary pressures that have been more persistent than forecast by analysts.

“The interest rate hike is expected to occur at the end of 2022. But if it becomes clear that the Fed [banco central americano] it will have to anticipate, this can generate more pressure on the exchange rate and interest rates”, ponders Marcelo Kfoury, coordinator of the Macro Brazil Center of the São Paulo School of Economics of the Getulio Vargas Foundation (FGV/EESP).

preferred titles

When analyzing the graphs with the rates offered by fixed-rate securities, Reis, from Tag Investimentos, he observes that short-term inflation is high. In his view, the fundamentals are so “bad” that there is not enough interest to carry longer bonds until maturity.

With regard to inflation-linked securities, the view is similar. Although the bonds have the benefit of protecting investors from inflation, interest rates are not paying what they should in exchange for a longer investment period, says Reis. Therefore, the ideal is to opt for shorter term bonds.

Long-term papers, experts explain, are more closely related to expectations for the country’s fiscal situation – and, therefore, may present even more volatility. “They rose a lot, but are still lower than short-term interest rates. We are going to have elections and regardless of the government, election years are not marked by demonstrations of fiscal responsibility”, says Cadonhoto, from Spiti.

When talking about the preferences, Cadonhoto assesses that the best option among the prefixed is in the Prefixed Treasury 2024. For him, the title has a Selic advancing to 12% per year, which was the scenario seen between the end of 2014 and 2015. In At the time, the base interest rate was between 11.75% and 14.25% per annum, and the Central Bank was not independent.

And more: for the specialist at Spiti, short-term fixed-rate bonds are more attractive than inflation-linked papers that also have a shorter maturity. He claims that the expected inflation for the next three to five years is 6.5% per year, on average. For an inflation bond to be advantageous over a fixed rate, the average inflation would have to exceed this level.

For him, however, this should not happen. Inflation in the last 12 months was caused by a series of one-off events that should not be repeated in the next 12 months, he says.

Capital gains?

Although specialists prefer short-term bonds, there are some opportunities that cannot be ruled out if the investor is looking to make capital gains by selling the bonds in advance – rather than carrying them to maturity.

In this case, papers such as the longer-term IPCA+ Treasury may be interesting

Kfoury, from FGV/EESP, explains that the rise in prices has intensified in the short term, but market projections for inflation in 2023 and 2024 are at 3% per year, according to the Focus Report.

Read more:

• Financial market sees inflation of 9.77% in 2021, the 32nd consecutive rise in projections

“This could be a good entry point for inflation-linked bonds,” he says, referring to real interest rates of at least 5% a year currently seen. “As rates tend to fall with the retreat of inflation in the coming years, the investor can benefit if he chooses to sell the paper before maturity and obtain capital gains”.

In practice, the interest rate offered by a fixed income security has an inverse relationship with its trading value in the market. When rates rise, as has been the case throughout this year, their price tends to fall.

But the opposite is also true. An investor who bought a fixed-income security at a higher rate in the past may have a chance to sell it in the future for a higher price and obtain capital gains, if the rates offered by that security at the time of sale are lower. .

Cadonhoto, from Spiti, is also eyeing the possibility of early sale of securities linked to inflation. Therefore, the share of allocation suggested in long-term securities has been increasing slightly.

For the capital gain strategy, long-term inflation bonds are preferable to short-term ones because, according to the Central Bank, neutral interest rates – a level that neither stimulates nor depresses the economy – are currently at 3% per year. year, says Canhoto. In theory, the remuneration offered by long bonds should reflect neutral interest, which is clearly not happening. In the expert’s view, something is “unglued”. “Allocations in these assets may be a good thing, but they shouldn’t be too large.”

The fact that pension funds have actuarial targets can also benefit long bonds linked to inflation, which can generate a large purchase flow for the securities, preventing prices from getting much worse.

When choosing the best option, he observes that bonds that do not pay semiannual interest involve a greater level of risk in bad times, when prices tend to fall further. Another point of attention is that the longer the term, the greater the oscillation of the paper. “So the investor needs to consider whether he wants to have a higher risk or a lower risk”, highlights the Spiti specialist.

Can fees go further?

Although rates have advanced significantly compared to those seen at the beginning of the year, experts say there is no way to “spikes” that interest rates will continue to rise. Canhoto notes that the market has already anticipated a good part of the uncertainties about the elections.

“When there is such a monitored risk as that of elections, maybe it doesn’t have as much impact, because a good part of the electoral scenario is already well priced. The market is convinced that in the second round it is more likely that the scenario will be Lula against Bolsonaro”, he says. “The point is what will be the economic team that each one will assemble. I believe that the eyes of the market will be aware of this now”.

Another factor that may impact the advance or not of rates in the short term, in Kfoury’s opinion, are the PSDB previews. For him, if candidate Eduardo Leite wins the party’s caucuses, there could be a rally. “The risk would go down a little bit. It would be a less populist candidate with a chance of composing a ticket and taking a third way representative to the second round of elections”, he concludes.

Do you want to receive rent without having to own a property? This free InfoMoney training teaches you how to invest in real estate funds starting from scratch.

Related