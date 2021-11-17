Skate 2 of the games that received backwards compatibility in the Xbox ecosystem • Eurogamer.pt

Skate 2 was one of the games that finally received backwards compatibility for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, much to the enthusiasm of many.

But the most hilarious is that Electronic Arts will shut down the game’s servers on December 10th of this year, announcing this shutdown on its Twitter.

Even stranger is that they highlight the game’s entry on the Xbox ecosystem’s backwards compatibility list and then announce that they’re going to shut down the servers.

That said, whoever loves the game and this sport, which has not received many bets in recent years, do not waste any more time as the 10th is already around the corner.

“Furthermore, we are reporting that on December 10, 2021 we will be shutting down the online Skate 2 servers for PlayStation and Xbox. It’s not an easy decision and it’s not something we take lightly.”

