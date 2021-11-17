Sol does not accept Day compliance after going to the farm

Right after the formation of the ninth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, Solange Gomes refused to receive a good luck hug from Dayane Mello because she understood that the model acted falsely knowing that Valentina Francavilla would act to try put her in the hot seat.

While receiving a hug from Aline Mineiro while still on the voting deck, Solange Gomes saw Dayane Mello put her hand on her back to hug her too, and reacted negatively:

Stop being fake, Day.

The model avoided the confrontation and walked towards MC Gui, Dynho Alves and Valentina Francavilla. Gugu’s ex-bathtube didn’t give up and yelled loud and clear:

False and ridiculous!

Upset, Dayane Mello criticized the girl for being angry with Valentina Francavilla for not having saved her in the dynamics of the remaining one – and understanding that the action was premeditated by her.

She defames you and wants you to save? I do not understand!

“She’s talking about me, friend,” Valentina lamented. “Fuck you, friend. Don’t fall for provocation. It’s over,” Dayane advised.

