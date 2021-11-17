Sol does not accept Day compliance after going to the farm

Right after the formation of the ninth farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), at dawn today, Solange Gomes refused to receive a good luck hug from Dayane Mello because she understood that the model acted falsely knowing that Valentina Francavilla would act to try put her in the hot seat.
While receiving a hug from Aline Mineiro while still on the voting deck, Solange Gomes saw Dayane Mello put her hand on her back to hug her too, and reacted negatively:
Stop being fake, Day.
The model avoided the confrontation and walked towards MC Gui, Dynho Alves and Valentina Francavilla. Gugu’s ex-bathtube didn’t give up and yelled loud and clear:
False and ridiculous!
Upset, Dayane Mello criticized the girl for being angry with Valentina Francavilla for not having saved her in the dynamics of the remaining one – and understanding that the action was premeditated by her.
She defames you and wants you to save? I do not understand!
“She’s talking about me, friend,” Valentina lamented. “Fuck you, friend. Don’t fall for provocation. It’s over,” Dayane advised.
Who should get rid of the fields and become the farmer of the week?
63.79%
19.33%
16.87%
Total of 812 wishes
Validate your vote
Incorrect text, please try again.
Check out all the gardens already formed in the 13th edition of ‘A Fazenda’
1 / 8
Liziane came out on the 1st farm
Nego do Borel was nominated by the farmer and the most voted to stay in the game. Liziane Gutierrez, the eliminated, was the most voted in the house and Solange was pulled from the stall.
Play/Playplus
two / 8
Mussunzinho came out on the 2nd farm
Mussunzinho was indicated by the farmer and eliminated from the time. With the power of the flames, Bil Araújo received the house’s votes and went to the farm. Dayane Mello was left in the remaining one and was the most voted to stay in the game.
Play/Playplus
3 / 8
Erika left in the third field
Erika Schneider, the knockout of the week, was the most voted for by the house. Tiago Piquilo was left in the remaining one and later was the most voted to continue on the program. Dayane Mello stopped in the field because of the power of the flame.
Play/Playplus
4 / 8
Victor was the fourth eliminated
Gui Araujo was appointed by the farmer straight to the farm. Aline Mineiro was the most voted in the house and the most voted to continue in the competition. Victor Pecoraro, who was pulled from the stall, left the reality show.
Play/Playplus
5 / 8
Lary was the 5th eliminated
Farm 2021: Lary Bottino is eliminated from the 5th farm
Play/Playplus
6 / 8
Tati was the 6th eliminated
Gui Araújo was nominated by the farmer, Rico the most voted in the house and he pulled Tati from the bay to the garden.
Play/Playplus
7 / 8
Erasmus was the 7th eliminated
Erasmus was pulled from the field, Rico the farmer’s nominee and the most voted to stay in the game.
Play/Playplus
8 / 8
Tiago was the 8th eliminated
Dayane was nominated by the farmer, Sthe the most voted in the house and Tiago was pulled by the stall…