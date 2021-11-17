Solange and Aline question Day’s game

Solange Gomes and Aline Mineiro analyzed Dayane Mello’s game and reached the conclusion that the model guns at the pedestrians of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) to benefit.

After the formation of the ninth plantation where Valentina Francavilla was indicated by Dynho Alves in place of Dayane Mello – with the power of the yellow flame -, Sol questioned the duo’s friendship.

“Either Valentina is very stupid and doesn’t see it or she sees it and takes advantage of the moment to stay in protection for Day to plan for her to stay here,” fired the ex-bathtub Gugu, during a conversation with Aline this morning.

“Sun, this is horrible,” opined the ex-panicat. “What? Pretend you can’t see?” asked Sol.

No, her situation plotting everything. This is evil, evil.

Aline Mineiro

Solange stated that Dayane plans her game every day and Aline agreed saying that she is already thinking about the next farm. “She stays all day. She stays here, there, she stays all day and she stays like this: today it’s you, tomorrow it’s you […]”, observed Sol.

“Now she has another plan for next week’s person,” said the former panicat. “Yeah, she has to see who the farmer will be. She wants to stick with the farmer,” agreed the writer.

Tonight, Solange Gomes competes for the farmer’s hat alongside Rico Melquiades and Valentina Francavilla. Aline Mineiro was vetoed by MC Gui and is automatically in the field.