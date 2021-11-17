Sonia Abrão asks for Dayane’s expulsion after cutting her coat

Sônia Abrão frequently comments on her program, “A Tarde é Sua”, the main events of reality shows such as “BBB” and “A Fazenda”, and of course the case in which Dayane cut Rico’s coat was on the agenda during the attraction this Tuesday Tuesday, November 16th.

The presenter highlighted that it was the use of a bladed weapon, and that due to the regulation, she should be expelled due to such attitude at the headquarters.

“It’s a melee weapon! It is written with all the letters in the manual that can give expulsion, which would be very fair. Why hasn’t it happened yet?” she asked during the program.

“It’s a very serious thing, we see a person with a knife in their hand, whatever it was, because it was no longer a good thing. The coldness with which she takes that knife, she takes it and goes ahead and tears it, is something that is dangerous”.

“It’s the first time in years that we’ve covered reality TV, that I’ve seen someone, in any situation, pick up a knife or anything else. I had never seen it before”, concluded Sonia Abrão.

However, Dayane did not threaten Rico with a knife, so Record TV should not consider it as aggression or threat between participants. Also, Lucas Barreto was expelled from the “Summer Farm” in 2021 for threatening a pawn with an axe, so it wouldn’t be a case of originality.

PUBLIC ALSO WANTS DAYANE’S EXPULSION

The open war between Dayane Mello and Rico Melquiades, who were friends inside the house, is reaching new heights. Now, the model took a knife and tore a jacket from Alagoas. Many people even revealed that the garment was a gift from the humorist’s father, who was murdered.

Because of this, the subject took hold of social networks. Although some people thought that everything was a “mimimi”, but many said that Dayane Mello should be expelled, and they are demanding some position from Record TV, putting pressure even on the sponsors.

