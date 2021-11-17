Sonia Abrão asks for Dayane’s expulsion and points out Record’s omission

Sonia Abram tore the verb against Dayane Mello, participant of The Farm 2021. the presenter of TV network! assesses that it is dangerous to record keep the participant confined within the reality show after the scene of her tearing a Rico Melquiades jacket with a knife.

“It’s a melee weapon. Melee weapon, it is written in the manual, can be expelled. But, why has Day not been expelled yet?”, questioned the anchor of the afternoon is yours, this Tuesday (16). “The coolness with which she takes that knife, holds it, goes ahead and tears it is something that is dangerous. You don’t know what a person with a knife in his hand would do”, detonated.

The presenter pointed out that the production was silent in the episode. “People were watching. You don’t hear a bell ring, you don’t hear the production come in and say ‘Day, drop that knife now’. You don’t even need to know what the intention is, you can’t read thoughts. She ran her hand over a knife, left the kitchen and was resolute with a knife in her hand God knows what to do”, criticized.

The journalist raised the hypothesis that the model had assaulted someone. “I would be very careful with Dayane, because she seemed so cold to me that maybe, if she had been in a moment of anger, she could have gone after someone. But the biggest danger wasn’t even her, it was the omission of the production. Come on, they’re cameras turned on 24 hours a day.”

Sonia Abrão asks that Dayane’s punishment be an example

In Sonia’s view, it is “impossible that no one hasn’t seen her run her hand on a knife”. “See. And why didn’t the alarm sound? Why didn’t they stop? It’s a security issue. In addition to preventing, she had to be expelled, like many people who should have been and weren’t”, criticized.

“From the moment a melee weapon enters this story, there is really expulsion. It has to be an example. It’s something that could have been dangerous. Whether or not it was is another story. The result is not in question. What comes into question is that those responsible for the program left a loophole”, he pointed out.

