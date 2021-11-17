Sorocaba’s wife shows her newborn’s face and talks about the birth

Biah Rodrigues, wife of singer Sorocaba, shares an image of her newborn daughter and talks about childbirth

The country singer’s wife Sorocaba, the digital influencer Biah Rodrigues, enchanted the internet by showing her newborn daughter. The influencer even shared with her followers what the early days of the running routine of a mother of two have been like. The couple is the proud father of Theo, a year and a half, and little Fernanda, who was born on November 10th.

Biah also anticipated some details of the birth report of the youngest in the family. In the best “real motherhood” style, the artist’s wife revealed how challenging everything is being. She also told and that for two nights she felt “despair” for having both children calling her at the same time. “I was desperate for not being able to meet both of them”, confessed the influencer.

According to her, the firstborn has the impression that the little sister is a doll and wants to move and kiss her all the time. “We need to keep an eye out because his kisses are like Felicia”, guaranteed Biah – referring to a cartoon character who crushed pets with such excitement.

When asked by an internet user about how to deal with a newborn and an older brother, Biah Rodrigues was honest when she said: “I don’t know either. I am learning now”. About the time of natural childbirth, the wife of Sorocaba he put forward some details of her birth report.

She revealed that she had no episiotomy (a surgical procedure known as a “little cut” in the perineum to facilitate the baby’s exit). Biah is against the procedure and even warned that it is not recommended by many doctors.

However, Theo and Fernanda’s mother stated that, during her birth, there was a small natural laceration and that it was necessary to take “a single dot”. the mother of the children of Sorocaba she also said that she had the support of a doula and a breastfeeding consultant during both births. Something you consider indispensable.

In addition to sharing intimate moments of the baby’s birth and the puerperium, Biah Rodrigues also posted on her social network a photo of the little face of the youngest Fernanda, just 6 days old. In the publication, the influencer declared: “I wonder how we can feel such unconditional love for our children, right? A love that hurts. It does not divide and cannot be bought, it just exists and is felt! I have no words to measure it. And that is exactly how God’s love for us is immeasurable”.

