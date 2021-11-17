South Korea sees increase in severe covid cases after reopening – International

Less than three weeks after the South Korea to relax restrictive measures imposed by the pandemic and initiate a new policy of coexistence with the Covid-19, the country experiences an increase in cases of coronaviruses.

This Wednesday, the 17th, the Asian nation reported a record 522 hospitalized patients with symptoms ranging from moderate to severe covid-19, requiring intensive care, intubation or oxygen to help with breathing. There were also 3,187 new infections recorded on the same day, the second highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.

The South Korean government began relaxing restrictions on the pandemic on Nov. 1, assuming that a sufficient portion of the population had been vaccinated – around 80% of its 52 million people were fully immunized, despite starting later in the year. than many other rich countries.

Last month, the country also began vaccinating children ages 12 to 17 and providing booster doses for seniors and people working in medical facilities. No vaccine has been approved for Korean children under 12 years of age.

In its first phase of loosening restrictions, the country allowed bars, restaurants and cafes to stay open longer hours (previously, most closed at 10 pm); private groups of up to 12 people can gather outside the Seoul metropolitan area (limit in Seoul is 10 people); and professional sporting events are allowed to receive audiences in stadiums.

But the growing number of cases has raised concern among health officials.

The country will stop easing measures if the number of cases continues to rise, according to Jeong Eun-kyeong, the country’s top disease control official, during a parliamentary hearing last week.

Korean officials have previously said the health care system could manage 500 covid-19 patients with severe symptoms at any time without suffering major strain. This fourth marked the first time that South Korea exceeded the 500-patient limit.

Deaths have also increased. As of November 1, the seven-day average for daily coronavirus fatalities was 12.3, according to Our World in Data. That number has now increased to around 20.

Kim Woo-joo, an infectious disease specialist at the University of Korea, said the recent outbreaks reflect decreased immunity to the coronavirus among those who were vaccinated several months ago. “That’s why we need booster shots,” he said in a telephone interview.

Health officials told reporters on Wednesday that the spread of the delta variant had caused increases in infections in nursing homes and long-term care facilities, where most residents were seniors who received their initial doses of vaccinations earlier in the year.

“We are seeing more severe cases and deaths among the elderly,” said Choi Eunhwa, head of a government panel that oversees vaccine policy.

While daily deaths are on the rise, the covid-19 death rate in South Korea is low – and has dropped from 2.4% in May 2020 to less than 0.8% now, according to Our World in Data . This, experts say, is partly due to the rate of vaccination.

“It shows that vaccines work,” said Kim, the Korea University infectious disease physician. “But that’s no reason to celebrate. The main purpose of vaccines is to prevent deaths. The number of deaths is increasing.”

“If we are to live with covid-19 like a common cold, the case fatality rate must drop to less than 0.1 percent,” he said.