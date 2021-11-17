Soy rises again in Chicago this 4th and follows the advance movement of the…

The soybean market goes up again this Wednesday morning (17) on the Chicago Stock Exchange. After the losses of the previous session, around 7:30 am (Eastern time), oilseed futures rose between 5.75 and 6 points in the main contracts, with January being quoted at US$ 12.57 and in May at US$ 12.78 per bushel.

There is a reaction in prices, as analysts and market consultants explain, even to the smaller crop in the US estimated by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) last week, but it continues to follow expectations of a record crop in Brazil, with the pace planting being the fastest in history.

Likewise, demand for American soybeans is gradually improving, mainly from China. On Monday and Tuesday, new soybean sales were reported by the USDA, which brought better signs for the current time. More than that, there is still a domestic demand in the US that is also strong now, with the need to replenish stocks of bran and oil, as experts explain.

On CBOT, futures on both derivatives also operate on the positive side of the table on Wednesday, continuing their upward movement, following their fundamentals. And oil goes up even in the face of some casualties being registered by oil this morning, both in Brent and in WTI.

Market is also attentive to the dollar index, which rises again this Wednesday, after the expressive gain of the previous session.

See how the market closed this Tuesday: