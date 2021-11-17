SP: Woman denounces councilor after receiving offensive messages against 2-year-old daughter

Attendant Carolaine Vilela denounced councilor Gercimar Maximiliano de Mattos, from the city of Planalto (SP), after receiving offensive messages against her daughter, who is black. The councilor denies being the author of the messages. Information is from G1.

According to Carolaine, the grievances were sent after she posted a photo of her daughter with the councilor’s daughter. The attendant and his ex-wife are friends.

“I don’t want that ugly and stinky little black girl with my daughter”, says one of the messages. “My daughter doesn’t understand what’s right or wrong, but if you insist on it, it’s your little girl who will pay the price.”

Because of the threats, Carolaine decided to move house. “I had to move house because I wasn’t feeling safe because of life threats. The girl is no longer able to attend daycare. I’m going to work alone, but my bosses need to bring me back,” her mother told TEM TV.

Wanted by the report, the councilor says he never spoke with Carolaine and denies that he sent the offensive messages. “Never, never in my life would I have the courage to offend an adult in this way, let alone a child,” said the councilor.

The case is being investigated by the Civil Police. Their cell phones must pass forensics. In addition to registering a police report, Carolaine filed a complaint with the Planalto Chamber. A Prosecuting Committee was opened to investigate Gercimar’s breach of decorum.

The congressman’s lawyer filed a request in court for the Chamber’s proceedings to be suspended. Gercimar’s defense also stated that the client did not commit the crimes of threat and injury.

know more

+ Video: Because of debt, a woman throws gasoline and sets fire to an elderly person

+ 3-year-old child that Danni Suzuki rescued dies; actress laments

+ MMA fighter undergoes surgery to remove testicle after knee knee

+ Scientists discover causes of Alzheimer’s progression in the brain

+ Video: Because of debt, a woman throws gasoline and sets fire to an elderly person

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Doctors find a piece of cement in a patient’s heart during surgery

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence