SpaceX crew release amazing photos taken from space

In September, SpaceX’s first civilian-only mission departed from Earth. The Inspiration4 mission was funded by Shift4 Payments CEO Jared Isaacman to raise funds for childhood cancer research at St. Jude Hospital. The $200 million goal was quickly reached, funded by millionaires fascinated by the idea of ​​spending time off Earth.

Alongside Isaacman were Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor and Christopher Sembroski, who spent three days in Earth orbit and had an unforgettable experience aboard the Crew Dragon module, launched by the Falcon 9 rocket. Two months after launch, unpublished images were released captured by the crew, who circled the land at a speed above 27,000 km/h.

Here are some images taken by the crew of Inspiration4:

About a week ago, astronauts who spent six months on a mission to the International Space Station returned safely to earth using equipment produced by SpaceX. However, the most curious fact about the return was a failure in the module’s waste control system, which made it impossible for the astronauts to use the restroom, forcing them to rely on diapers.

Despite the unpleasant setback, the astronauts responsible for documenting changes in the earth’s surface caused by human action or natural factors, “landed” safely off the coast of Florida.