SpaceX Releases Starship SN20’s Epic Static Fire Test Photo

A new photo taken by SpaceX shows the timing of the first static firing test of the new Starship SN20 rocket, the first of the company’s spacecraft prototypes designed to enter orbit. The rehearsal took place last Friday (12) and lasted just over two seconds.

Photo released by SpaceX shows the first static firing test of the six Raptor engines on the prototype Starship SN20 rocket. The spaceship’s Super Heavy booster is on the right. Image: SpaceX

In the image, the vehicle’s six Raptor engines ignite with the spacecraft anchored to the ground at Starbase, as the SpaceX base in Boca Chica, South Texas is called, while another rocket, a prototype of the Super Heavy booster, appears stationary on the right.

publicity

While other Starship prototypes have flown before, the SN20 will be the first capable of entering Earth orbit. SpaceX intends to carry out its first test flight this year, depending on authorization from regulatory agencies in the US.

The flight plan is ambitious, taking off from Texas at Starbase and landing near Hawaii, in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. In other words, in addition to demonstrating the vehicle’s orbital capacity, the test would also serve to demonstrate the ability to travel quickly between two points on Earth, covering a distance in 90 minutes that, with a commercial plane, would take more than seven hours – something that can be very attractive for commercial aviation.

Read more:

SpaceX’s first static firing test to power the SN20’s six engines together

This was the company’s first test to run all six engines simultaneously. In previous SN20 tests, only two engines were tested at the same time. The company’s other suborbital prototype launches only had as many as three.

“Nice static firing with all six engines!” SpaceX CEO Elon Musk wrote on Twitter shortly after the test.

SpaceX has been working on the combination of the Super Heavy rocket and the Starship spacecraft for deep space missions, especially the carrying of cargo and people to the moon through NASA’s Artemis program.

However, the company also plans to use the rocket for its private manned flights to the moon (Japanese businessman Yusaku Maezawa, for example, already has a ticket reserved to circle our natural satellite) and, later, for trips to Mars.

When stacked together – something SpaceX did for the first time in August – the two vehicles form the tallest rocket ever, at 120 m, with 70 m of booster height and 50 m of the Starship that will be on top. As the Space website points out, the launch system was designed to be fully reusable.

Have watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Gaze? Subscribe to the channel!